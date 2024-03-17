Samford basketball vs Kansas prediction: Can Bulldogs pull upset in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Samford basketball and Bucky McMillan are taking on Kansas in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The game is the 4 seed vs. 13 seed matchup out of the Midwest Region and will be played in Salt Lake City, Utah, a bit of a hike for either team.

The Bulldogs (29-5), the Southern Conference champions, are coming into the tournament on a four-game winning streak after breezing through the conference tournament. Kansas is coming into the tournament on back-to-back 20-point losses, trending the wrong way going into the tournament.

Bucky Ball can hang with the best of them

The Bulldogs offense has been highflying all year, averaging 86 points per game using McMillan's Bucky Ball system. On top of that, they are one of the best shooting teams in the country, shooting 49.25% from the field, 12th-best in the nation. What takes them to the next level is the seventh-best 3-point shooting offense, hitting almost 40% of their attempts while shooting 25 per game.

Both teams led by big-guard duo

Kansas is led by its guard and center duo of Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson, who both score more than 18 points per game for the Jayhawks. The Bulldogs are led by a guard-forward duo of Achor Achor (15 points, 6 rebounds) and AJ Staton-McCray, who averages over 11 points and four rebounds per game. Dickinson has Achor and all the Bulldogs but Zach Loveday on height by about five inches.

Teams come in on different trends

Kansas fell to Houston, a No. 1 seed, by 30 to end the regular season before a short trip in the Big 12 Tournament where it was routed by Cincinnati, which missed out on the NCAA Tournament, by 20. Samford comes in winning 10 of its last 12 games since the start of February.

More importantly the Bulldogs offense has been on a roll, scoring under 70 once (69 points in its last loss) while the Jayhawks have scored fewer than 70 in seven of their 11 games in that same span, losing six games. Overall, since two losses to 1-seed Purdue and VCU begin the year, the Bulldogs are 29-3 as well.

Samford vs Kansas prediction: March Madness Round of 64

Samford 90, Kansas 75: Kansas hasn't been trending in the right direction as of late and Bucky Ball seems ready to go from Homewood, Alabama, to the nation. All that means its the Bulldogs pulling off an upset and ending the Jayhawks' season.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Samford vs Kansas prediction, pick for March Madness Round of 64