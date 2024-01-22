What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. TCU on Tuesday? Time and schedule

STILLWATER — The OSU men's basketball team returns home for a game against TCU at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (8-10, 0-5 Big 12) and the Horned Frogs (13-5, 2-3 Big 12):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. TCU start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

What channel is OSU vs. TCU basketball on?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. TCU basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Jan. 22

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

