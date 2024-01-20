Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs Kansas State in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-9, 0-4 Big 12) travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats (13-4, 3-1) on Saturday night in Manhattan, Kansas. Here's what you need to know:

More: Oklahoma State basketball may be struggling, but buyout of Mike Boynton would be costly

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. Kansas State

More: What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Kansas State on Saturday? Time and schedule

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. Kansas State

Tweets by OSUMBB

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Kansas State start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Big 12 power rankings: TCU biggest riser in deep league displaying home-court advantage

What channel is OSU vs. Kansas State basketball on?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: Oklahoma State basketball may be struggling, but buyout of Mike Boynton would be costly

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Javon Small (12) goes to the basket between Kansas Jayhawks forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) and guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Kansas won 90-66.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Jan. 20

Spread: Kansas State (-9.5)

Over/under: 135.5

Moneyline: OSU +340 | KSU -450

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs Kansas State in Big 12