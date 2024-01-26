What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. West Virginia on Saturday? Time and schedule

STILLWATER — The OSU men's basketball team is set to host West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (8-11, 0-6 Big 12) and the Mountaineers (7-12, 2-4 Big 12):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. West Virginia start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

What channel is OSU vs. West Virginia basketball on Saturday?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Jan. 26

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

