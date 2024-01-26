What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. West Virginia on Saturday? Time and schedule
STILLWATER — The OSU men's basketball team is set to host West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (8-11, 0-6 Big 12) and the Mountaineers (7-12, 2-4 Big 12):
What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. West Virginia start?
Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
Time: 1 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater
What channel is OSU vs. West Virginia basketball on Saturday?
Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now
How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)
Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia basketball betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Jan. 26
Spread: N/A
Over/under: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
