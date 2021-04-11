What channel is the Masters on? Sunday tee times and TV info
Sunday at the Masters is upon us. After Augusta National played firm, fast and difficult early week, players were tested in the third round by gusting winds and an hour and 15 minute weather delay late in the afternoon.
Hideki Matsuyama was the story of the day on Saturday, surging into the lead with a 7-under 65 that moved him to 11 under. Justin Rose, the first- and second-round leader, dropped a long birdie bomb at No. 18 for a third-round 72 that left him at 7 under and in a share of second place. Rose, along with Marc Leishman, Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele, all trail Matsuyama by four shots entering the final round.
Check out pairings and tee times for the final round below.
Sunday tee times
All times listed in Eastern.
Tee time
Players
10 a.m.
Jim Herman, Adam Scott
10:10 a.m.
Brendon Todd, Jose Maria Olazabal
10:20 a.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland
10:30 a.m.
Paul Casey, Billy Horschel
10:40 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, Michael Thompson
10:50 a.m.
Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton
11 a.m.
Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
11:10 a.m.
Jason Kokrak, Louis Oosthuizen
11:20 a.m.
Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz
11:40 a.m.
Matt Jones, Collin Morikawa
11:50 a.m.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
12 p.m.
Martin Laird, Bubba Watson
12:10 p.m.
Matt Wallace, Charl Schwartzel
12:20 p.m.
Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes
12:30 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm
12:40 p.m.
Webb Simpson, Joaquin Niemann
12:50 p.m.
Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari
1 p.m.
Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas
1:20 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer
1:30 p.m.
Henrik Stenson, Stewart Cink
1:40 p.m.
Patrick Reed, Kevin Na
1:50 p.m.
Si Woo Kim, Bernd Wiesberger
2 p.m.
Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre
2:10 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman
2:20 p.m.
Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners
2:30 p.m.
Marc Leishman, Justin Rose
2:40 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
How to watch
The complete TV and streaming listings can be found here.
Sunday
TV
Live From The Masters: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV).
“On the Range”: Pregame at the Tournament Practice Facility, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Final round, 2-7 p.m., CBS.
Live From The Masters: 7-9 p.m., Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV).
Final round replay, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
STREAMING
“On the Range”: Pregame at the Tournament Practice Facility, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Masters.com, the Masters app, Paramount+.
Masters Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m., ESPN+.
Masters Featured Holes (4, 5, 6), 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., ESPN+.
Masters Amen Corner Live, 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., ESPN+.
Masters Featured Holes (15, 16), 12:30 – 6:30 p.m., ESPN+.
Final round, 2-7 p.m., Masters.com and the Masters app.