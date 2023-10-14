What channel is Kentucky vs. Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule for Wildcats' Week 7 game

No. 23 Kentucky will look to rebound from its first loss of the 2023 college football season on Saturday when it takes on a similarly stung, 25th-ranked Missouri team at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Had a pair of results last Saturday gone differently, this would have been an even more compelling and nationally relevant matchup: Both the Wildcats and Tigers were 5-0 heading into their games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 20 LSU, respectively. But both teams lost, with each falling three places in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

In its 51-13 loss at Georgia, Kentucky (5-1, 2-1 SEC play) was outgained by a 608-183 margin and was held to just 3.66 yards per play. Running back Ray Davis was limited to 59 rushing yards and a season-worst 3.9 yards per carry while quarterback Devin Leary struggled, completing only 10 of his 26 passes for 128 yards, though he did throw a pair of touchdowns. It was the Wildcats' most lopsided loss of the past three seasons, tied in margin of defeat with a 44-6 defeat last season against Tennessee.

Missouri will be the third ranked opponent in as many weeks for Kentucky, a streak that could extend to four next week when it squares off against No. 17 Tennessee. In Missouri's 49-39 loss to LSU, quarterback Brady Cook threw for 411 yards while his offense Missouri gained 527 yards as a team.

Kentucky leads the all-time series between the SEC East foes from (barely) bordering states, 9-4, and has won seven of the past eight matchups dating back to 2015. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Kentucky vs. Missouri today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Kentucky vs. Missouri will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Cole Cubelic will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app, which can be accessed online with a cable subscription that includes the SEC Network. Another option is Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Kentucky vs. Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Wildcats and Tigers' SEC East game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Kroger Field in Lexington.

Kentucky vs. Missouri betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 9

Spread: Kentucky (-2.5)

Over/under: 52.5 points

Moneyline: Kentucky -140 | Missouri +115

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Kentucky 44, Ball State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Kentucky 28, Eastern Kentucky 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Kentucky 35, Akron 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, No. 23 Florida 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 1 Georgia 51, Kentucky 13 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 25 Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 17 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 18 at South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 15 Louisville Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Missouri schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 23 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 23 Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 17 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida* Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

