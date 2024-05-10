Champions Leverkusen offer fans free tattoos

Leverkusen's players celebrate with the fans after the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma in the BayArena. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen are offering fans an unusual service after winning a first Bundesliga title.

Supporters can receive one of a select number of club tattoos free of charge. The campaign is entitled "Love that lasts a lifetime," a club statement said.

The service will take place on three days next week and before the last home Bundesliga game against Augsburg on May 18. Tattoo artists will also be available at the fan festival before the German Cup final in Berlin on May 25 against Kaiserslautern.

Leverkusen are unbeaten all season are a targeting a treble, with the Europa League final against Atalanta taking place on May 22 in Dublin.