Champions League LIVE: Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid and PSV vs Borussia Dortmund team news and updates
The Uefa Champions League continues with its last-16 ties getting underway on Tuesday evening, with a double bill in Italy and Netherlands taking centre stage this time.
At the San Siro, it’s Serie A league leaders Inter Milan who host LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid, with the latter’s boss Diego Simeone visiting one of the clubs he has long been linked with taking over at eventually after spending time there as a player. Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven host Borussia Dortmund in an intriguing tie, one which is expected to see plenty of goals.
Follow updates from both fixtures below in our live blog
Kick-off in two first legs at 8pm GMT
Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid and PSV vs Borussia Dortmund
INTER - Sommer, Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro
ATLETI - Oblak, Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino, Llorente, Griezmann
PSV - Benitez, Teze, Schouten, Boscagli, Dest, Veerman, Tillman, Saibari, Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano
DORTMUND - Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Can, Sabitzer, Malen, Reus, Sancho, Fullkrug
PSV vs Dortmund - confirmed lineups
19:13 , Karl Matchett
And the lineups now for PSV vs BVB:
PSV - Benitez, Teze, Schouten, Boscagli, Dest, Veerman, Tillman, Saibari, Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano
DORTMUND - Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Can, Sabitzer, Malen, Reus, Sancho, Fullkrug
Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid - confirmed lineups
19:10 , Karl Matchett
Team news is in!
INTER - Sommer, Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro
ATLETI - Oblak, Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino, Llorente, Griezmann
18:55 , Karl Matchett
As for opponents Borussia Dortmund, they are similar to Atletico in terms of being in a battle to finish in the top four in their league.
The Bundesliga is typically tight around the top, with BVB fourth, just a point ahead of Leipzig but five points behind third-placed Stuttgart.
A good run of form of late sees Edin Terzic’s side unbeaten in nine, though they have probably drawn too many of them for the manager’s liking.
18:48 , Karl Matchett
So, onto that game: PSV are runaway leaders in the Eredivisie and are in fact unbeaten in the Dutch league all year - they have a ten point lead over Feyenoord and have only lost twice in all competitions this term.
One was in the cup recently to that same domestic rival; once was in the Champions League group stage at Arsenal.
PSV are very much in form and have scored ten in their last four matches.
18:42 , Karl Matchett
Our second game tonight is PSV vs Dortmund and it could well be an open-flowing, attack-minded affair which both teams feel they can progress from.
18:35 , Karl Matchett
Team news on the way shortly from San Siro - here’s a look at the view as they prepare to continue their path along the road to Wembley!
Team news on the way shortly from San Siro - here's a look at the view as they prepare to continue their path along the road to Wembley!
18:29 , Karl Matchett
As for Atletico, it’s not quite as impressive this time around for Diego Simeone and co. Indeed, while they are in the top four still, it’s a fight in LaLiga to ensure Champions League football next term - and Girona being five points ahead of them is a bit of an indictment over their inconsistencies.
Atleti are fourth, with a two-point buffer to Athletic Club in fifth, but they are also 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid.
They are in the semis of the Copa del Rey, but lost the first leg 1-0 to Athletic so there’s much work to do on all fronts to not have 23/24 be a disappointing campaign.
18:23 , Karl Matchett
Let’s focus first on Inter vs Atletico and how the sides are faring this year.
For the Italians, it’s a big year which could be spectacular. They sit top of Serie A and after beating both Juventus and Roma recently, have a nine-point lead over second-placed Juve.
They really should go on and seal the title from here with 14 games left to play - but they’ll also be eyeing further progression in this competition. Simone Inzaghi has done a very good job indeed this term, at least in terms of results.
18:20 , Karl Matchett
Evening folks - we’ve got both last-16 games from the Champions League coming up for you tonight on the Independent.
We’ll be bringing you coverage primarily of Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, but also updates from PSV vs Borussia Dortmund, both first-leg ties.
18:05 , The Independent
