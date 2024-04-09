Champions League: Fixtures, results, schedule and how to watch quarter-finals on TV

The Champions League quarter-finals kick off this week.

Arsenal fought back to draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich in a game marred by controversy in the dying embers when Bukayo Saka was denied a last-gap penalty. There was more drama at Real Madrid too as the Spanish giants drew 3-3 with Man City on an evening full of stunning goals.

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will face off in the other half of the draw, which also sees Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona do battle.

The first legs will take place Tuesday, April 9, when Arsenal and City begin their ties, with Atletico and PSG hosting the following day. The second legs are then a week later.

Champions League fixtures and results

How to watch Champions League on TV

TV channel: In the UK, the Champions League will be broadcast exclusively live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Matches can be streamed live online for subscribers through the Discovery+ app and website.