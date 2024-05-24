Champions League final 2024: When and where the match is and how to watch it on TV

Wembley Stadium will host the Champions League final this year for the first time since 2013 - Action Images/Henry Browne

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

Should Madrid win, they will secure a double, having already confirmed their place at the top of La Liga. Borussia Dortmund finished fifth in the Bundesliga. The German side were also beaten in the round-of-16 in the German Cup.

What happened in the Champions League semi-finals?

In the semi-final between Madrid and Bayern Munich, Joselu came off the substitute’s bench to score twice to end Bayern’s hopes of winning a seventh European Cup.

Borussia Dortmund secured their place when Mats Hummels scored the only goal of their second leg, securing a 2-0 aggregate win over Paris St-Germain.

First leg: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2

First leg: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Second leg: PSG 0 Borussia Dortmund 1; agg 0-2

Second leg: Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 1; agg 4-3

When is the Champions League final?

This year’s Champions League final is on Saturday, June 1. Kick-off is 8pm (BST).

Where is it being held?

The 2024 Champions League final is being held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The European Cup final returns to the famous venue for a record eighth time, and the third in the Champions League era following the 2011 and 2013 finals.

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in an all-German affair in 2013, while in 2011 Manchester United lost 3-1 to a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona.

A young Pep Guardiola helped Barcelona win the 1992 European Cup final at the old Wembley in a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria.

Pep Guardiola celebrates Barcelona's 1992 European Cup triumph at Wembley - Getty Images/Mark Leech

Hosting the showpiece match at Wembley will also be an opportunity for English football to put the disgrace of the Euro 2020 final at the same venue behind it.

What channel is it being shown on TV in the UK?

TNT Sports have the UK rights to the Champions League and will be showing the final. It remains to be seen whether the broadcaster will make the final available for free on YouTube, as has happened previously.

How can I watch in the US?

In the United States, the Champions League is shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

How to buy tickets for the final

You can apply to buy tickets for the final on Uefa’s official ticket website.

Who are the current champions?

Manchester City won the Champions League last season, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final, to complete a Treble. City were knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals this year.

What is the prize money for the Champions League?

The winner of the final will receive €20 million (£17.1 million) from Uefa. However, with the accumulative prize money on offer as a team progresses through the tournament, the winner could net up to €85.14 million (£72.69 million), depending on their results. Last year Man City earned around £85 million for winning the trophy for the first time.

Who have won the most European Cups?

Real Madrid have won the European Cup the most times (14), AC Milan (7) are second, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich tied for third with six wins. Barcelona have five wins, Ajax have four, Manchester United and Inter Milan have three apiece, while five teams have won it twice: Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, Benfica and Porto. Ten teams have won the title once: Man City, Aston Villa, Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille, Red Star Belgrade and Steaua Bucharest.

What are the latest odds?

Borussia Dortmund: 13/5

Real Madrid: 3/10

Odds correct as of May 24

