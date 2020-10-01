Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea learn group stage opponents

Follow the latest updates live from the Champions League group stage draw as Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all discover who they will face in Europe this season.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool enter the draw in pot one, where they are joined by last season’s European conquerors Bayern Munich little more than a month on from their final triumph over Paris Saint-Germain - who also occupy a spot among the top seeds courtesy of their Ligue 1 triumph. They are joined by Europa League winners Sevilla and four other league champions in the form of Real Madrid, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Porto, meaning a tricky draw could be on the cards for the other English clubs involved.

City, United and Chelsea all find themselves in pot two, and although that means they will avoid strong opposition such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, there are a number of clubs in pot three who will undoubtedly be marked as the clubs to avoid - where RB Leipzig, Inter Milan and Atalanta are the pick of the bunch. Here’s how the pots will be drawn, with live updates of both the Champions League draw and the Uefa Best awards below: