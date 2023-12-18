Champions League draw LIVE: Arsenal and Manchester City discover last-16 fates

The Champions League will conclude at Wembley in June (EPA)

The draw for the Champions League last-16 takes place this morning as the remaining teams find out who they’ll face in the first knockout round.

The reigning champions, Manchester City, eased through the group stages winning all six of their matches to finish top of Group G with only Real Madrid, in Group C, achieving the same feat this season. Arsenal are the other English team in the knockout round as Manchester United and Newcastle were both eliminated from Europe on the final matchday. United’s fate was sealed in a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich whilst Eddie Howe’s men went down 2-1 to AC Milan.

English clubs cannot be drawn with each other at this stage but there will be some interesting ties taking place in the new year.

Pep Guardiola excited for Club World Cup

10:35 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says he is “very pleased and excited” that Manchester City are taking part in the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia over the coming days.

The treble winners go into the tournament after a slump in results, dropping points in five of their last six Premier League games to leave them fourth in the table.

Playing Club World Cup matches on Tuesday and Friday, they do not return to league action until December 27, by which time there could be a considerable gap between them and the top of the table.

Guardiola siad: “We love to go to play the (Club) World Cup. To go there you have to win the Champions League. I’m very pleased and excited to go there and try to win it, of course.

“The schedule is what it is, the results are what they are and you have to accept it.”

Another cruel comeback sees Newcastle perish in group of death

10:30 , Mike Jones

It was the sequel Newcastle United did not want, the second cruel comeback in as many Champions League games. For some 45 minutes, including half-time, they could savour the sight of a table that showed them in second, permitting them to imagine a date with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the knockout stages. And then, little more than half an hour, they were ejected from Europe altogether.

Christian Pulisic’s equaliser threatened to condemn them to the Europa League. Samuel Chukwueze’s winner instead meant that spot goes to AC Milan. The group of death went down to the dying minutes, but Newcastle have perished. They had savoured a return to Europe but there will be no continental trips for them in the spring of 2024.

The latest centurion

10:25 , Luke Baker

On the opening matchday of this year’s campaign Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller became just the third player in history to record 100 Champions League wins (in 143 games).

Cristiano Ronaldo (115 wins in 183 games) and Iker Casillas (101 wins in 177 games) are the other two players to reach the landmark.

Bayern went unbeaten through the group stages and look like potential challengers for to claim the European title this year.

A surprise entry

10:20 , Mike Jones

FC Copenhagen have qualified from their Champions League group for the second time, having previously done so in 2010/11.

They are the only Danish club to have finished in the top two in a Champions League group having beaten out Manchester United and Galatasaray to finish behind Bayern Munich in Group A.

They are in the unseeded pot and could come up against Manchester City or Arsenal in the last-16.

How Manchester United’s worst-ever Champions League campaign unravelled — and who is to blame

10:15 , Mike Jones

As the final whistle blew on Manchester United’s European campaign, the cast list on the pitch included Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Facundo Pellestri and Hannibal Mejbri. One represents the past, another may be the future, two are likely to be footnotes in any account of United. The understudies – in some cases, the unknowns – representing a club who have spent £400m in 18 months, some £1.5bn in 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired were the unwitting indications of how plans went awry. They ended up beaten by Bayern Munich with the kind of line-up likelier to be found in a pre-season friendly.

In different ways, it had gone wrong for their supposed superiors. Marcus Rashford’s Champions League season was curtailed early: United were 2-0 up against FC Copenhagen, looking likely to qualify when his accidental stamp on Elias Jelert brought a sending off then a suspension, before illness ruled him out of the Bayern match. For Casemiro, too, his final contribution was a red card, sent off in the second game against Galatasaray, the victim of one of Andre Onana’s blunders, banned and then injured thereafter. So much for the idea a multiple Champions League winner could have the same effect at Old Trafford. His sidekick in success at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane was an unused substitute when United conceded three goals in Istanbul to take their destiny out of their own hands.

What are the rules of the draw?

10:10 , Mike Jones

The group winners are seeded and will be drawn against one of the eight runners-up.

Teams from the same countries cannot play each other in the last 16, and you cannot be drawn against a team you’ve already played in the group stages.

The group winners will be at home for the second leg.

What will the last-16 fixtures take place?

10:05 , Mike Jones

First legs: 13/14/20/21 February 2024

Second legs: 5/6/12/13 March 2024

10:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester City and Arsenal are the only two Premier League representatives in the Champions League knockout rounds after both teams finished top of their groups.

Manchester United and Newcastle were both eliminated from Europe entirely due to fourth place finishes.

City and Arsenal’s positions are group winners mean they will be placed in the seeded pots and should, in theory, end up with a favourable draw for the last-16.

Who is through to the last-16?

09:55 , Mike Jones

Runners-up:

RB Leipzig

PSV Eindhoven

FC Copenhagen

Napoli

Inter Milan

Porto

Paris Saint-Germain

Lazio

09:50 , Mike Jones

Group winners:

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

Real Sociedad

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

When is the Champions League last-16 draw?

09:45 , Mike Jones

The draw will take place on Monday 18 December. It will start from 11am GMT and will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

09:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

