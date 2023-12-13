Champions League 2024: How next season’s new ‘Swiss Model’ format works

Next season's Champions League will be a completely new format - AP/Salvatore Di Nolfi

This season’s Champions League group stage was the last of its kind, with Europe’s premier club competition switching to a 36-team ‘Swiss Model’ from 2024-2025. The change is bound to prove contentious and adds more games to an already hectic calendar for players. This is how the new-look tournament will work, and what it means for Premier League clubs.

What will change next season?

More of a revolution than a revamp. The Champions League groups stage will be unlike we have known it. It is the biggest change in format for 20 years, since there were two group-stage mini leagues before the knockouts. From next season, the competition will adopt the ‘Swiss Model’. Instead of groups of four, there will be one league of 36 teams. Each team will be drawn to play eight matches against different opponents, half at home and half away.

Why?

Uefa will trot out the usual line about evolving the competition. But the bottom line is that there are four more teams in the group stages and each club gets two more games. More TV broadcasting money, more gate receipts and supporters travelling across the continent. If the competition was not making revenue, would they be adding to the calendar and making the group stage eight games over 10 match-weeks? At the moment there are six match-weeks.

Will it be more dramatic?

The draw seedings means there will be some big-hitters playing each other in the group stage. Manchester City, for instance, hardly got a mouth-watering draw this season when they faced RB Leipzig, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade. Next season the clubs will be split into four pots for the draw and every team will get two clubs from Pot 1. Potential for showpiece matches between Europe’s heavyweights.

But….

The top eight will automatically qualify for the round of 16, so they could secure a place early and then rest big players for important matches at the weekend. Those finishing between ninth and 24th go into two-legged play-offs. So every place counts. But if a team cannot finish in the top eight, does it matter too much who they face in the play-offs? The battle for 24th will be exciting.

How many Premier League teams can qualify?

As with previous years, the top four will automatically make it through but there is room for three extra spots should everything fall into place. To bring in the four extra teams Uefa will reserve an extra spot to the country which performs the best overall across all three of their competitions. In six of the last seven seasons, the annual achievements of English clubs in Europe have been either first or second best. So every Premier League fan should be cheering on Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Aston Villa in Europe this season. Other spots will also be handed to the winner of the Europa League and the Champions League should they not automatically qualify.

Can they play against each other?

Possibly. Teams from leagues with five or more sides in competition may be allowed to play a maximum of one match against another domestic club if it is the only way to avoid a deadlock in the draw. Given the classic games all-Premier League knockout ties have served up in the past, this may not be a bad idea in the new format.

What happens to the teams who are knocked out?

There will be no buffer of the Europa League like years gone by. There will be some jeopardy lost there, as Manchester United were fighting for a Europa League place in their final group match this season. From now, those finishing 25th or below will be eliminated and use that old football adage – concentrate on the league. The Europa League and Europa Conference are also using the Swiss Model format.

Any other drawbacks?

Fans will be stretched to afford another trip to add to their schedule. If there are dead rubbers towards the end of the group stage, you could see supporters skipping matches. Uefa have made it pretty tough to get knocked out too. Finishing in the top 24 should not even be a minimum expectation for Premier League clubs. It will be a longer group stage but there are questions whether it adds to the drama of the whole tournament. Only Manchester United v Bayern Munich (1999) and AC Milan v Ajax (1995) saw group-stage matches repeated in the final – but there is a stronger possibility of that happening in this format. There is a bigger chance of repeat fixtures in the knockout stages from earlier in the season.

Has it worked in other sports?

The Swiss Model was devised for chess, but it is not exactly a system used frequently in football. It is also used in croquet, although a more relevant use would be e-sports. So it is a step into the unknown for Uefa, although it was voted in unanimously so their executives must have faith in it.