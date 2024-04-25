Champion Athletics compete at regionals

Apr. 25—The Champion AAU Gymnastics Team came in strong with their final regional meet of the season before state at Duncan recently.

The team earned two All Around Championships, 45 top-three finishes, numerous placements and some of the highest event scores setting many personal records.

These girls are getting their game faces on to take on the State Championships.

Kendall Kates of Ada was the 1st Place Beam Champion (9.7), 1st Place Floor Champion (9.45), 4th on Bars (9.45), 5th on Vault (9.0) and the 1st Place All Around Xcel Silver Champion with a 37.6 (9yrs).

Tavey Hunt of Ada was the 1st Place Bars Champion (9.8), 1st Place Vault Champion (9.6), 3rd on Beam (9.1), 4th on Floor (9.0) and 1st Place All Xcel Bronze Around Champion with a 37.5 (7yrs).

Tesla Bush of Ada was the 1st Place Floor Champion (9.2), 2nd on Beam (9.5), 2nd on Bars (9.5), 4th on Vault (9.25) and 2nd Place Xcel Silver All Around with a 37.45 (11yrs+).

Emma Groves of Ada was the 1st Place Beam Champion (9.65), 2nd on Floor (9.25), 3rd on Vault (9.25), 4th on Bars (9.5) and 2nd Place All Around with a 37.65 (10yrs).

Olivia Booth of Ada was 2nd on Vault (9.4), 2nd on Beam (9.4), 3rd on Bars (9.65), 3rd on Floor (9.1) and 2nd Place Xcel Silver All Around with a 37.55 (9yrs).

Lyla Boyles of Ada was the 1st Place Vault Champion (9.5), 2nd Place on Bars (9.6), 2nd Place on Beam (9.4), 5th on Floor (9.1) and 3rd Place Xcel Bronze All Around with a 37.6 (8yrs).

Tenley Bush of Ada was the 1st Place Floor Champion (9.2), 2nd on Vault (9.35), 4th on Beam (9.4) and 3rd Place Xcel Silver All Around with a 36.95 (11yrs+).

Emma Smith of Davis was the 1st Place Bars Champion (9.8), 3rd on Vault (9.35), 5th on Beam (9.3) and 4th Place Xcel Silver All Around with a 37.3 (9yrs).

Madison Wood of Ada took 2nd on Vault (9.55), 2nd on Floor (9.25), 2nd on Beam (9.15) and 3rd Place Xcel Bronze All Around with a 36.55 (7yrs).

Makenna McBride of Ada took 3rd on Bars (9.45), 3rd on Vault (9.3), 5th on Beam (9.3), and 3rd Place Xcel Silver All Around with a 36.95 (11yrs+).

Kynlee Hawley of Ada was the 1st Place Bar Champion (9.6), and 4th Place Xcel Silver All Around with a 36.65 (11yrs+).

Ray of Ada took 3rd on Bars (9.55), 4th on Vault (9.35), 5th on Floor and 4th Place Xcel Bronze All Around with a 36.5 (7yrs).

Madison Bruton of Ada took 3rd on Vault, 4th on Floor, 5th on Beam (9.15), 5th on Bars (9.1) and 4th Place Xcel Silver All Around with a 37.45 (8yrs).

Finley Impson of Ada was the 1st Place Beam Champion (9.5), 5th on Vault (9.05) and 5th Place Xcel Bronze All Around with a 36.25 (7yrs)!

Matti Harjo of Ada was 3rd on Beam (9.4), 3rd on Vault (9.2), 4th on Floor (9.15), 5th on Bars (9.2) and 5th Place Xcel Bronze All Around with a 36.95 (9yrs+).

Claire Pacheco of Ada took 4th on Vault (9.25), 4th on Bars (9.1), 5th on Beam (9.3) and 5th Place Xcel Silver All Around with a 36.55 (11yrs+).

Kennedy Matheny of Ada took 2nd on Bars (9.7) and 6th Place Xcel Bronze All Around (8yrs).

Jesse Stevens of Tupelo took 5th on Bars (9.2) and 8th Place Xcel Bronze All Around (7yrs).

Logan Johnson of Ada took 5th on Bars (9.4) and 8th Place Xcel Silver All Around (10yrs).

This talented group of gymnasts will be training hard to represent Ada in a BIG way at the AAU Novice State Championships for our bronze team on April 21st and the AAU Advanced State Championships for our silver team on April 27th.

The Champion Athletics AAU Gymnastics Team is trained by head coaches Karrie and Adam Flanagan.