May 2—The Odessa Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2024 Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament Friday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, 7500 N Grandview.

The Chamber will host 256 golfers throughout the day as they compete in a four-man scramble. There will be two flights in this tournament, 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with prizes being awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each flight.