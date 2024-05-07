CFL suspends Argos quarterback Chad Kelly for minimum of nine games

The Toronto Argonauts hopes to win the Grey Cup in 2024 were jarred on Wednesday when the CFL announced it has suspended quarterback Chad Kelly for a minimum of nine games.

The ban comes because Kelly violated the league’s Gender-based Violence Policy

The CFL has announced the following statement regarding Chad Kelly. pic.twitter.com/Fv3h1D9sgY — CFL Communications (@CFL_PR) May 7, 2024

Per the CFL:

Mr. Kelly will be required to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert. Both the counselling sessions and the assessments must be satisfactorily completed before the CFL will consider Mr. Kelly’s reinstatement. If he is unable to satisfactorily complete those sessions and assessments, the CFL reserves the right to modify his discipline.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie made a statement on the decision.

“Players are the ambassadors of our great game,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “They are expected to be leaders in the locker room and role models in the community. It was important that we performed our due diligence to properly review this matter from all points of view. That in-depth investigation found that Mr. Kelly unequivocally violated the CFL’s Gender-based Violence Policy. “Mr. Kelly’s suspension is the direct result of his behaviour. The addition of mandatory counselling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions. He must take full advantage of this opportunity for personal betterment in order to return to the CFL.”

Kelly was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023. He led the Argos to a 16-2 record in the regular season.

