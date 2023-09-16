CFB games today: What channel is Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech on? Time, TV schedule

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It's been 11 years since Rutgers football and Virginia Tech played each other, and it's been 31 years since the Scarlet Knights beat the Hokies.

Today Rutgers will try to change that against its old Big East foe.

Greg Schiano's team will host the Hokies at SHI Stadium looking to go to 3-0 after beating Northwestern and Temple.

How can I watch the Rutgers Virginia Tech game?

The Saturday 3:30 p.m. game will be shown on the Big Ten Network (go to the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information) and the FOX Sports App. Joe Beninati will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Adam Breneman with Rutgers alumna Taryn Hatcher on the sidelines.

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Hokies will also be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

What time does Rutgers vs Virginia Tech start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers football schedule 2023

