Former Central Michigan star Titus Davis, brother of Titans WR Corey Davis, dies at 27

It doesn't get much better than Titus Davis' Central Michigan career. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Former Central Michigan star Titus Davis, brother of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, died Wednesday of a rare kidney disease, his school has announced. He was 27.

A record-setting receiver in college, Davis graduated from CMU in 2014 with 3,700 career receiving yards and 37 career receiving touchdowns. Both marks are the best in Central Michigan history, even ahead of a certain player by the name of Antonio Brown.

Davis was also the only player in FBS history to post eight or more touchdowns in four different seasons. That translated to four straight All-MAC selections.

According to former Central Michigan offensive lineman Andy Phillips, Davis’ contributions were well-earned and well-received:

"He wasn't a loud, obnoxious guy," Phillips said. "He was very quiet in the way he went about his business, especially early in his career. The thing that I will always remember about Titus is, whether it was his first day (at CMU) or his last practice as a senior, he was the hardest worker in the room. I promise that if you had asked me a year ago, I would have said the same thing. You could try to work as hard as him, but you couldn't outwork him. He wouldn't let that happen. "As a person you're not going to find a more genuine guy. He was a great father, a great teammate, a great leader. He loved helping the younger guys on the team, seeing if he could get them better."

Davis went undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft, and spent time as a practice-squader with the San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Davis went public with his diagnosis in July, revealing that he was dealing with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare form of kidney cancer. He is survived by two sons.

