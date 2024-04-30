Celtics look to secure series victory over the Heat

Miami Heat (46-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -14; over/under is 199.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Miami Heat in game five. The Celtics won the last matchup 102-88 on April 29 led by 38 points from Derrick White, while Bam Adebayo scored 25 points for the Heat.

The Celtics are 41-11 in conference matchups. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 109.2 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Heat are 32-20 in conference play. Miami ranks third in the league allowing only 108.4 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Celtics average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 15.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 110.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 106.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Heat: Terry Rozier: out (neck), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Jimmy Butler: out (mcl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.