On the Boston Celtics Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics wrested a 3-1 series lead from the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 109-102 Game 4 win at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday (May 13) night, with star forward Jayson Tatum looking like he’s shaking off the funk that has plagued his early postseason play.

“There’s no better feeling than winning a playoff game on the road,” said the St. Louis native to the media (via Associated Press) postgame. “Tough environment and the crowd was great. Now, it’s time to go back to Boston and play well in front of our fans and give them something to cheer for.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, broke down what they saw in Game 4 and how they think Game 5 will go with the series shifting back to Boston. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire