Celtics injury update: Five players to sit vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Justin Quinn
·1 min read
The injury bug continues unabated for the Boston Celtics as they face the West’s 14th-place Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis, though at least some of the scheduled absences may be due as much to the lack of impact a win or loss may have on the team’s playoff seeding as anything else.

Locked into the East’s seventh seed and in need of some rest ahead of the team’s postseason that begins in earnest on Tuesday, as many as seven and definitely five Celtics will sit. Jaylen Brown (left scapholunate surgery), Marcus Smart (right calf contusion), Tristan Thompson (left pectoral strain), Kemba Walker (left cervical nerve irritation) and Robert Williams (left foot turf toe) will all be out for Boston.

Evan Fournier (right knee hyperflexion) and Jayson Tatum (left ankle impingement) are both listed as probable.

The deep bench will get some run against a T-Wolves club that’s won six of their last 10 games, but with only rest to lose, it seems that aspect of the game may not be as paramount of a concern.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

