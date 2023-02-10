Celtics should have a clear priority entering 2023 NBA buyout market

Forsberg and Robb: Celtics' priority on buyout market should be clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Roster move season isn't over yet, folks.

While the most significant player movement happened prior to Thursday's wild NBA trade deadline, teams can still add talent on the buyout market, where a handful of veterans become available each year after agreeing to be waived and paid out by their teams.

Most players on the buyout market don't move the needle too much (there's a reason why their teams let them go), but this year's expected class is a bit deeper than others -- and features a few names who potentially could help the Boston Celtics down the stretch.

In a special post-trade deadline edition of the Celtics Talk Podcast, Mass Live's Brian Robb joined Chris Forsberg to discuss how Boston should approach the buyout market.

Celtics Talk: How Mike Muscala can help the Celtics, and searching for buyout options | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Robb and Forsberg agreed on one point: With Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon all logging significant minutes, the Celtics don't need to pursue another point guard, even if the biggest names on the buyout market are former All-Stars guards Russell Westbrook and John Wall.



"Are you trying to piss off Payton Pritchard even more right now?" Robb quipped.

Robb was also wary of Boston targeting a big man, noting the Celtics addressed that need by trading for Mike Muscala and adding that the frontcourt players on the buyout market are "going to be available for a reason."

That leaves one position as a priority for the C's between now and the March 1 deadline.

"I think you're looking at just wing guys," Robb said. "Danny Green is obviously going to be the popular name. He's probably going to have a ton of suitors lining up for him, but I'm not sure what he has left."

Green has a wealth of postseason experience and has won three championships with three different franchises, but Forsberg also wondered how much the Celtics could rely on the 35-year-old in high-leverage situations after he just returned from ACL surgery last week.

Story continues

"Certainly that's my fear," Forsberg said. "As much as he has the playoff pedigree, as much as he brings size and defensive versatility and everything you're kind of looking for, he's coming off an ACL injury. You worry about throwing that guy right into a, 'Hey, we need you to defend' situation."

The Celtics do enter the buyout market with an advantage: They have a $3.2 million disabled player exception earned following Danilo Gallinari's knee injury in August that they can use to potentially outbid their competitors for a buyout candidate. Boston also has the appeal of being a premier destination for veterans looking to compete for a championship.

As Forsberg warned, however, that doesn't guarantee that players will clamor to join the Celtics.

"A lot of guys are going to be looking like, 'How am I getting my next contract over these next 22 games and into the playoffs?'" Forsberg said. "It's going to be a balance. Does 35-year-old Danny Green want to have a bigger role, or does he want to have another championship? So I'm very interested to see which way that tips.

"Will Barton, same deal: He was a huge contributor for Denver last year and goes to Washington and hasn't played (as much due to a) knee injury."

A wing like Barton or Green seems like a logical fit for the Celtics, especially with Jaylen Brown expected to miss time with a facial injury. But Boston still has plenty of factors to consider over the next few weeks.

To hear more from Robb and Forsberg on the benefits of the Muscala trade, how Jae Crowder-to-Milwaukee impacts the Celtics and more, subscribe to the Celtics Talk Podcast or watch on YouTube below.