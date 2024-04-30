Celtics on brink after dousing Heat

Derrick White's 38 points helped the Boston Celtics take a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat in their NBA Eastern Conference playoffs (Megan Briggs)

Derrick White scored 38 points as the top-seeded Boston Celtics scored a dominant 102-88 road victory Monday over the Miami Heat to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference playoff series.

After an enthusiastic 20-point win over Miami in game three Saturday, Boston picked up where they left off with another emphatic performance over last season's Eastern Conference champions.

White set the tone for Boston with an electric first quarter display, rattling in 16 points in the opening frame -– including four three-pointers -– to help the Celtics take a 10-point lead heading into the second quarter.

Boston then kept up the pressure with the scoreboard ticking over to open up a 53-36 half-time lead.

The Celtics stretched the lead to 28 points at one stage in the third quarter, and even though Miami rallied in the fourth, narrowing the deficit to 13 points with just over five minutes remaining, Boston's grip on the lead never looked in serious jeopardy.

The win means the Celtics can clinch their place in the second round, where they will face either Orlando or Cleveland, with a win in game five Wednesday back in Boston.

On Monday's evidence, few would bet against Boston bringing the series to a swift conclusion.

"I made a couple of shots early and that always helps," White said of his career-high playoff scoring performance.

"Once you've made a couple the basket looks huge. I just wanted to be aggressive and try to make the right play every time I was on the court."

White insisted Boston would take nothing for granted as they attempt to close out the series in front of their home fans.

"It's going to be a tough game five. We know they ain't going away so we've got to be ready to go," White said.

White was given scoring support from Jayson Tatum, who finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Jaylen Brown added 17 points.

Miami, once again without the injured Jimmy Butler, were led by Bam Adebayo with 25 points, while Tyler Herro added 19 and Caleb Martin 18.

rcw/mlm