Associated Press

Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation's premier swing states, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run. In an interview with The Associated Press just over a week after winning a second term, Whitmer insisted she's “never had interest in going to D.C.” and said she'll “be here for four more years.” Whitmer didn't explicitly rule out running for president at some point in the future.