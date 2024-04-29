CBS Sports critical of Patriots drafting Caedan Wallace

Now the 2024 NFL draft has come and gone, we are still soaking in all of the post-draft commentary and analysis. And there is a lot to take in after Penn State had eight players selected by NFL teams in this year’s draft. But of all the picks involving a Nittany Lion, there is one that stands out in a negative way according to CBS Sports.

In an assessment of every AFC team’s draft class, Chris Trapasso had a bit of a harsh reaction to the New England Patriots using a third-round pick on Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace. The Patriots may have had a need to pad the depth on the offensive line, especially after using a first-round pick on a quarterback, but the third-round selection of Wallace was a questionable one for Trapasso. According to Trapasso’s analysis, Wallace is a bit too much of a project for what the Patriots could have done.

Sizable framed OT with lumbering feet. Average-at-best athlete. Plays with good calmness and accuracy at second level and has quality power but overall athletic profile was severely threatened often in college. A concern for his NFL future. New England did need to add some OL depth. Worried about his upside.

Trapasso labeled the pick as the worst pick made by the Patriots and gave it a grade of a “C-.” So it looks like Wallace will have some doubters to prove himself to.

Wallace was a bit of a surprising pick at that point in the draft, although Wallace did seem to be a player trending in a positive direction in the buildup to the draft. How quickly will the Patriots be able to develop Wallace to be an anchor in protecting Drake Maye? That will be the key for Wallace and the Pats moving forward.

