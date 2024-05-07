Cavs playoffs Round 2: Tickets, dates and times

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers barely squeaked by in Round 1 of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic. But starting Tuesday, the team is back in action against the No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tonight marks the 47th playoff meeting between #Cavs & #Celtics



47 Games = most vs. a single opponent in @cavs history



Cleveland: 24-22 all-time vs. Boston in postseason. This will be the 9th playoff series between CLE & BOS. Both have won 4 series a piece@fox8news #LetEMknow — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 7, 2024

Take a look at the details below:

DATES AND TIMES

Since it’s a 7-game series — and the Cavs do not have home court advantage this time around — the following games are being played in Cleveland: 3, 4 and 6. Games 5-7 of course are only played as needed. The other games are taking place at TD Garden in Boston.

Tuesday, May 7 — 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 9 — 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 — 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 13 — 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15 — Time TBD

Friday, May 17 — Time TBD

Sunday, May 19 — Time TBD

TICKETS

You can nab a single-game ticket for the first round of the playoffs in Cleveland right now. Tickets are currently starting at $40 on the Cavs’ SeatGeek site, but you can find other tickets on secondary sites. You can also enter to win free tickets from the team right here.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland, left, and Donovan Mitchell celebrate after defeating the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots between Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and forward Franz Wagner, right, in the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff directs his players during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, right, is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) as he tries to pass the ball during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland waits to be introduced before Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

FAN APPRECIATION

For the home games, the Cavs are hosting a free, outdoor Fan Fest in front of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse a few hours before start time. The events include live performances and face painting opportunities.

For away games, the team is opening up the FieldHouse for those who want to take it all in on the HUMONGOTRON. Tickets are $5 and benefit the Cavaliers Community Foundation’s work to support youth in Northeast Ohio. Click here for those tickets.

HOW TO WATCH ON TV

For those not watching the game in person or in a group setting at a bar, the channels for the first six games have been announced:

Game 1 – TNT

Game 2 – ESPN

Game 3 – ABC

Game 4 – TNT

Game 5 – TNT

Game 6 – ESPN

Game 7 – Still TBD

LOOKING BACK AT THE REGULAR SEASON

The team ended the 82-game regular season at 48-34 and finished 4th in the Eastern Conference. Last year, the Cavs’ dreams of playoff glory were dashed in the first round with a 5-game stint against the New York Knicks. This year, the team has worked (through a rolodex of injuries) to get to the playoffs and improve upon that.

WHAT’S NEXT

Hopefully, going onto Round 3, the Eastern Conference Finals. But if you ask any coach or player in any sport ever, the mindset is just one game at a time (plus, the Celtics are quite talented).

