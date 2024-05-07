Cavs playoffs Round 2: Tickets, dates and times
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers barely squeaked by in Round 1 of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic. But starting Tuesday, the team is back in action against the No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Take a look at the details below:
DATES AND TIMES
Since it’s a 7-game series — and the Cavs do not have home court advantage this time around — the following games are being played in Cleveland: 3, 4 and 6. Games 5-7 of course are only played as needed. The other games are taking place at TD Garden in Boston.
Tuesday, May 7 — 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 9 — 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 11 — 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 13 — 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15 — Time TBD
Friday, May 17 — Time TBD
Sunday, May 19 — Time TBD
TICKETS
You can nab a single-game ticket for the first round of the playoffs in Cleveland right now. Tickets are currently starting at $40 on the Cavs’ SeatGeek site, but you can find other tickets on secondary sites. You can also enter to win free tickets from the team right here.
FAN APPRECIATION
For the home games, the Cavs are hosting a free, outdoor Fan Fest in front of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse a few hours before start time. The events include live performances and face painting opportunities.
For away games, the team is opening up the FieldHouse for those who want to take it all in on the HUMONGOTRON. Tickets are $5 and benefit the Cavaliers Community Foundation’s work to support youth in Northeast Ohio. Click here for those tickets.
HOW TO WATCH ON TV
For those not watching the game in person or in a group setting at a bar, the channels for the first six games have been announced:
Game 1 – TNT
Game 2 – ESPN
Game 3 – ABC
Game 4 – TNT
Game 5 – TNT
Game 6 – ESPN
Game 7 – Still TBD
LOOKING BACK AT THE REGULAR SEASON
The team ended the 82-game regular season at 48-34 and finished 4th in the Eastern Conference. Last year, the Cavs’ dreams of playoff glory were dashed in the first round with a 5-game stint against the New York Knicks. This year, the team has worked (through a rolodex of injuries) to get to the playoffs and improve upon that.
WHAT’S NEXT
Hopefully, going onto Round 3, the Eastern Conference Finals. But if you ask any coach or player in any sport ever, the mindset is just one game at a time (plus, the Celtics are quite talented).
