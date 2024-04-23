Cavin Hall places sixth In AJGA all-star event

Apr. 23—MOULTRIE — Colquitt County eighth-grader Cavin Hall shot a 2-under par 214 to finish tied for sixth in the American Junior Golf Association's Moon Golf Junior All-Star tournament that finished Sunday at Duran Golf Club in Viera, Fla.

Hall shot even par last Thursday to qualify for the All-Star tournament and followed with a first-round 4-over 76 on Friday.

But on Saturday, he shot a 5-under 67 on the 6,776-yard course, a round that included seven birdies.

On Sunday, he rode four more birdies to turn in a 1-under 71 and finish the three-day tournament tied with Kyle Cheng of Darien, Conn.

First place went to Rory Asselta of Ramsey, N.J., who shot 71-69-67 for a 9-under 207.