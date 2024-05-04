Cavaliers eliminate Irish, will visit Trail on Saturday

May 3—CRAWLEY — Brooklyn Adkins drove in three runs, Kyndall Taylor pitched five efficient innings and No. 1 seed Greenbrier West defeated No. 3 Charleston Catholic 10-2 in the final elimination game of the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament Friday evening.

Charleston Catholic took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Hannah Vriendt's drove in a run on a two-run single and later scored on an error. But Greenbrier West answered with five in the bottom half to take control.

A two-run double by Preslee Treadway tied it. Adkins later singled to drive in Brilee Redden and Treadway scored on the throw. Adkins then scored on a groundout.

The Cavaliers added two in the third and three to put it away in the bottom of the fifth.

Taylor got the win, holding the Irish to three hits and two runs, one earned, while striking out four and walking none.

Madalyn Morris and Katherine Reehling had the other hits for Charleston Catholic.

Greenbrier West will visit No. 2 Midland Trail for the championship Saturday at 2 p.m. If necessary, a second game would be played Monday at 6 p.m.