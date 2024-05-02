Catch Striped Bass Now in the Shallows at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — This is the time of year to target striped bass in shallow water at Smith Mountain Lake. That is because the fish move in close after dark to feast on the thousands of gizzard shad spawning along the shoreline.

“The stripers are up on the banks at night,” said Indian Point Marina Bait and Tackle owner Dewayne Lamb. “We caught 17 last night.”

While you can find gizzard shad tight to the shoreline any time of day, the spawning activity takes place at night, and that is when the stripers converge, especially in areas where there is rock or riprap.

“The shad spawn takes off about 10:00 or 10:30 p.m. and it’s really good fishing until about one in the morning,” Lamb added.

While a boat can keep you mobile to cover a lot of water, if you have access to shoreline, fishing from shore can be productive. Lures like Berkley Hit Sticks, Bandit Walleye Divers, Storm Thundersticks, Rapala F-18s, and Bomber Long-As are usually the baits of choice because they mimic the size and motion of the shad.

“Parallel the shoreline as opposed to casting in to it,” Lamb said. “That way your lure stays in the strike zone a lot longer.”

