Casey Kaufhold gives a breakdown of her Olympic archery gear

(NEXSTAR) – Casey has been practicing archery since the age of three and that dedication was rewarded by becoming the first U.S. recurve-bow woman to be ranked number one since the inception of world rankings.

“Control the shot no matter what” is the mantra that the young pro says before every shot. “If I don’t have control over my shot, anything and everything could go wrong,” Kaufhold said.

Casey wowed the world as an up-and-coming teen by breaking national records. After winning gold at Olympic test event in Paris over France’s favorite, Casey has racked up three gold finishes in Paris in the last three years.

Kaufhold competed at Texas A&M University last year but decided to leave school to focus on the Games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.