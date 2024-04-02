Carson Wentz to sign one-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new experienced backup quarterback.

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to disclose the deal.

Wentz is slated to be Kansas City’s top backup quarterback behind two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs are Wentz’s third team in as many seasons and five club overall.

Wentz was originally the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played five years in Philadelphia and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2017 after helming the Eagles in the regular season prior to tearing his ACL.

The Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He was Indianapolis’ starting QB for one season before the Colts traded him to the Washington Commanders prior to the 2022 season. He had a rocky campaign in Washington and was released at the end of the 2023 season.

The Los Angeles Rams signed Wentz last year to serve as Matthew Stafford’s backup. He appeared in two games in Los Angeles and registered one start.

Carson Wentz appeared in two games, one start, for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.

Wentz's started in 93 career games but has only started in eight contests since 2021.

The quarterback has tallied 22,292 passing yards, 153 touchdowns and 67 interceptions in 95 career games, resulting in a 89.4 all-time passer rating.

Wentz provides the Chiefs a veteran insurance plan behind Mahomes. Blaine Gabbert, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, was Kansas City’s primary backup quarterback in 2023.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carson Wentz, Kansas City Chiefs agree to one-year contract