Carson Wentz finds another job as backup quarterback

Former Eagles first-round pick Carson Wentz has signed a one-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple reports.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz first reported the signing.

This will be the fifth team for Wentz in five years, dating back to his final season as the Eagles starter in 2020. Since then, Wentz has played for the Colts, Commanders, Rams and now is heading to Kansas City to play for Andy Reid and to backup Patrick Mahomes.

Wentz is 31 now and hanging on to a career that once looked incredibly promising.

The Eagles used the No. 2 overall pick on Wentz in the 2016 draft. In his second season, Wentz was the best player in the league until he tore his ACL and watched as his backup, Nick Foles, led the Eagles to the only Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Over the next two seasons, in 2018 and 2019 there were some ups and downs but Wentz still signed a four-year, $128 million contract that was supposed to keep him in Philly through the 2024 season. But after he was benched down the stretch in 2020 in favor of second-round pick Jalen Hurts, the Eagles eventually bent and traded Wentz to the Colts.

Wentz had some bright spots with the Colts too but ultimately lasted just one year in Indy and was then traded to the Commanders. He lasted just one season in Washington until he was released. Last November, Wentz signed with the Rams to be Matthew Stafford’s backup.

Here’s a look at Wentz’s three seasons since leaving the Eagles:

2021 with IND: 17 games, 9-8, 322/516 (62.4%), 27 TDs, 7 INTs, 94.6 rating

2022 with WAS: 9 games, 2-5, 172/276 (62.3%), 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 80.2 rating

2023 with LAR: 2 games, 1-0, 17/24 (70.8%), 2 TDs, 1 INT, 99.8 rating

That start with the Rams came in Week 18 against the 49ers, when both teams were resting their starters.

Wentz was a Pro Bowler in his second NFL season and it once seemed like he had a very bright future but he’s over 30 now and has reached the stage of his career where it seems like he’s a backup. But getting a chance to play behind Mahomes and for a team that has won back-to-back Super Bowls is pretty ideal.

Wentz is now several years removed from his time with the Eagles. His backup for the 2020 season, Hurts, has become the new franchise quarterback in Philadelphia and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2022.

The Eagles are not scheduled to face the Wentz’s Chiefs in 2024.

