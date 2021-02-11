Caroline Wozniacki, ex-Warriors All-Star David Lee announce they're expecting baby girl

One of sports' biggest power couples has a baby on the way.

Former tennis No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and ex-NBA All-Star David Lee are expecting a baby girl in June, Wozniacki announced through social media on Wednesday:

Can’t wait to meet our baby girl in June! 👨‍👩‍👧❤️ pic.twitter.com/kLNJ4BcEYj — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 10, 2021

Both athletes have been retired for more than a year now. Lee hung up his sneakers back in 2017, while Wozniacki called it a career after the 2020 Australian Open.

Both careers were quite accomplished, with Lee receiving two All-Star nods with the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, the latter with which Lee won a championship ring in 2015. Wozniacki ascended to the WTA No. 1 ranking in 2010 and stayed there for over a year, and returned to the spot in 2018. Once a candidate for the title of "greatest player to never win a Grand Slam," Wozniacki finally broke through with the 2018 Australian Open title.

The pair have been together since at least 2017, when Wozniacki announced the relationship on social media, and married in June 2019.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee have a baby on the way. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

More from Yahoo Sports: