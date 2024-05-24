Carolina on KU’s mind: Jayhawks to play all 3 triangle schools in back-to-back seasons

Kansas men’s basketball will play all three teams from the North Carolina triangle this upcoming season and again in 2025-26.

The Jayhawks, who will entertain North Carolina on Nov. 8 at Allen Fieldhouse and meet Duke on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, are in negotiations to begin a home-and-home series with North Carolina State in 2024-25, a source confirmed to The Star on Thursday night.

Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com has reported the date of the KU-N.C. State game to be Dec. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse. A source told The Star the N.C. State series has not yet been finalized but “is trending that way.”

In 2025-26, the Jayhawks will travel to N.C. State to play at a yet-to-be determined date and travel to UNC for a return game against the Tar Heels on Nov. 14, 2025. Also, KU in November of 2025 will meet Duke in the Champions Classic.

KU this upcoming season will meet Creighton on Dec. 4 in Omaha, Nebraska. Also, KU will play at Missouri and face Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Atlanta.

North Carolina State, which returns guard Jayden Taylor (11.2 ppg), is coming off a Final Four appearance. The Wolfpack fell to Purdue in the semifinals. N.C. State so far has signed four players from the transfer portal: Marcus Hill of Bowling Green, Mike James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield of Louisville and Dontrez Styles of Georgetown.

The Jayhawks are 12-1 all-time against the Wolfpack. The last meeting was a 80-74 KU victory in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Bahamas during the 2022-23 season.