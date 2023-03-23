'Carlos & Shawn': Things getting sweeter for Michigan State basketball in NCAA tournament?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Guests: Chris Solari, Free Press Michigan State beat writer

• Email: swindsor@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, Carlos and Shawn are joined by Free Press Michigan State beat writer Chris Solari to break down all things Spartan basketball during March Madness. MSU made it to the Sweet 16 but how far can this team go? How badly did coach Tom Izzo need these wins if at all? We take a look at some of these questions and more. Later, the guys talk how things are developing for the Detroit Lions and NFL free agency.

