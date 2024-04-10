Carl Lawson visits Dolphins

The Dolphins recently signed Shaq Barrett as a free agent and they spent some time with another veteran edge rusher on Wednesday.

Carl Lawson visited with the team, per a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC. It's the first word of a visit with a team for Lawson since free agency got underway last month.

Lawson was with the Jets for the last three seasons, but he missed all of the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles. He had seven sacks while starting all 17 games in 2022, but only got on the field for six games last year as the Jets opted to go with other pass rushing options.

Lawson, who was a 2017 fourth-round pick, had 20 sacks in 51 games for the Bengals before joining the Jets.

The Dolphins also have Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips under contract, but both are coming off serious injuries that explain the interest in adding depth to the position as they head into the 2024 season.