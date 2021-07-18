Cardinals WR Christian Kirk ready to have ‘best season yet’ in 2021

Arizona Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk enters his fourth NFL season. Thus far, he has not been bad but he hasn’t become the player the team hoped when they selected him in the second round in 2018.

He has had some big games, like his three-touchdown game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 or his 123-yard game against the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

However, there have also been games in which he has seemed invisible and he has missed time to injuries each of his first three seasons.

He knows what this fourth year in the NFL means. It is a contract year.

He might not be the No. 2 option anymore in the passing game with the addition of A.J. Green.

He will, though, move inside to play in the slot almost full-time. Coming out of college, it was believed he would be a better fit in the slot but the team has insisted he can produce outside.

Perhaps this will be his breakout year.

He knows what is at stake.

“I think there’s no lack of motivation for me,” he said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, via the official team site. “I know have to come out and play my best football. I know there are some doubters and people are counting me out, but I’m just ready to get out there and let my play speak for itself.”

Staying healthy will be the first thing. He has missed an average of three games a year.

he feels he has done what he needs to do. Training camp is later this month and then the preseason. We will see what his production will be.

“I put all the work in that needs to be out in up to this point and I’m just ready to get out and have my best season yet.”

A big year for him will be good for the Cardinals as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and it will be good for him as he enters free agency.

Let’s hope it is a career year.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





and



