Cardinals won’t make any draft deal for 4th overall pick before they are on the clock

The Arizona Cardinals currently own the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort has publicly said they are “open for business” and will listen to any trade calls.

But if you are expecting for news of a trade before the trade, you will be disappointed.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are not doing anything before the draft and won’t make any decision about a trade or pick until they are on the clock.

Ossenfort has told teams around the league that have inquired about trading up that he wants to wait until he is in position to pick before agreeing to any trade.

This likely was always going to happen. It creates leverage for interested teams and perhaps could force a team to make the Cardinals an offer they can’t turn down.

Last year, the Cardinals had the third pick, traded down to No. 12 overall and then moved back up to the sixth pick, selecting tackle Paris Johnson in the first round.

With a critical need at receiver and one of the best prospects in years available in Marvin Harrison Jr., for the Cardinals to come off the fourth pick will take a lot.

The NFL draft begins Thursday night at 5 p.m. Arizona time. We will know whether the Cardinals make a selection or trade the pick within the first hour.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire