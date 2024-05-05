Cardinals and White Sox meet, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (7-26, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-18, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (1-4, 5.97 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -159, White Sox +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis has a 6-8 record at home and a 15-18 record overall. The Cardinals have an 8-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 7-26 record overall and a 2-14 record on the road. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 14 extra base hits (nine doubles and five home runs). Alec Burleson is 8-for-31 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has eight doubles and three home runs while hitting .260 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 10-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .210 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

White Sox: Dominic Leone: day-to-day (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.