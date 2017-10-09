Cardinals failures blamed on new players not following 'The Cardinal Way'

Cardinals players waving goodbye to their fans after the final game of the season, because they would not be going to the playoffs. (AP)

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a slump. In 2017 they failed to make the playoffs for the second straight year, and some players think they know why that happened: it’s the new guys.

In the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jose De Jesus Ortiz wrote a column that details some of the struggles the Cardinals had this season, mostly with the famed “Cardinal Way,” and how new players from other organizations had trouble following it. Ortiz paraphrases one unnamed Cardinals player two sentences into his article.

Look around, a Cardinal told me, and see how many of the guys making these mistakes came up through other organizations.

Actually, it’s not that new players had trouble following it. According to the article, new players just didn’t care enough.

On the field, the Cardinals were prone to make poor decisions on the base paths and in the field. In the clubhouse, players were privately griping about the lackadaisical atmosphere that could be described as part chess club, part video arcade, part ping pong tournament.

We never find out who the players “privately griping” were, though it’s reasonable to guess they’re one of the handful of veteran Cardinals players. Ortiz did mention some other names, though.

When teams are winning, the chess set, Brett Cecil’s video games and Jedd Gyorko’s ping pong prowess are embraced as great ways of relieving stress. When teams are winning, teammates hardly ever bother to notice or even care if Dexter Fowler is usually the last guy in the clubhouse and one of the first to leave.

Brett Cecil, Jedd Gyorko, and Dexter Fowler were all added to the team within the past two years. So we have our theme: Cardinals veterans say that new guys who came up in other organizations weren’t following “The Cardinal Way” and the team was suffering for it.