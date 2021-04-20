Cardinals’ uniforms deemed worst in new power rankings

Jess Root
·1 min read
Arizona Cardinals fans have been clamoring for new uniforms. It has been going on for years. Even quarterback Kyler Murray has been caught saying he would like something new.

Now the Cincinnati Bengals are getting a new look and USA TODAY’s Nate Davis has put together a new set of power rankings for team uniforms.

The Cardinals come in dead last in these rankings. They previously were second-to-last.

QB Kyler Murray and, apparently, an overwhelming faction of the fan base want an overhaul. They’re right, it’s long overdue. Piping + panels = putrid. What was wrong with the Pat Tillman era, featuring Arizona’s state flag on simpler white jerseys anyway?

The Cardinals released their Color Rush jerseys a few years ago with a good response. However, they only wear those uniforms once a year.

It isn’t certain why the team seems to simply be ignoring the uniforms.

The Cardinals do have fairly plain uniforms, but the worst in the league?

That might be a bit harsh.

New mock draft simulation has Cardinals trading up for Kyle Pitts

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red.

