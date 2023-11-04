Cardinals still mulling starting quarterback vs. Browns

The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up the week of practice and have released their final injury report of the week. Quarterback Kyler Murray, who participated fully in all practices this week, is officially questionable for the game.

But head coach Jonathan Gannon is not saying who his starting quarterback will be for Sunday’s game.

“We’ll see as the day goes,” he told reporters before Friday’s practice. “All three of them had a good week. We’ll see how the day goes and then we’ll make some decisions.”

When would that decision be coming?

“Probably in the plane or in the morning,” he said.

The Cardinals were to travel to Cleveland on Friday. The Cardinals have to decide by Saturday afternoon whether to activate Murray from PUP.

The Browns clarified their quarterback situation, announcing Deshaun Watson, who had been out with a shoulder injury, would start against the Cardinals on Sunday.

So based on what Gannon says, he doesn’t know whether Murray will make his 2023 debut or whether it will be the first career start for rookie Clayton Tune.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire