Cardinals set to face 6 of PFF’s top-10 WRs in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals have a tough schedule coming in 2023. They are not expected to be good and have questions on defense.

With questions at cornerback, opposing receivers potentially will have some good games.

It won’t help that the Cardinals will face some very good receivers.

Based on Pro Football Focus’ rankings of the top 32 receivers in the NFL, the Cardinals will face 6 of the top 10.

Let’s see who they are below.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kupp, the Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, is coming off an ankle injury. He is No. 6 on PFF’s list.

The Cardinals will face the Rams twice.

In only nine games last season, he caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals face the Eagles on the road in Week 17. Brown is No. 7 on PFF’s list.

The Cardinals held Brown to three catches for 32 yards in their matchup last year.

Brown finished the season with 88 receptions for 1,496 and 11 touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals open the season on the road against the Commanders and McLaurin, No. 8 on PFF’s list.

He had 77 catches last season for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb comes in ranked ninth. The Cardinals will face Dallas at home in Week 3.

He had 107 catches in 2022 for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel is No. 10 on the list. The Cardinals face the 49ers twice.

Samuel played in only 13 games last season, catching 56 passes for 632 yards and tw touchdowns.

