Cardinals, Raiders have 4 player connections on active roster

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders are not frequent regular-season opponents, as they play in different conferences. However, both teams have some familiar players on their rosters.

The Cardinals have two former Raiders, both of whom they acquired from Las Vegas via trade.

The Raiders have a couple of recent former Cardinals.

Cardinals C Rodney Hudson

Hudson, the Cardinals’ starting center, was traded from the Raiders to the Cardinals in 2021.

He played six seasons for the Raiders as their starting center and was a three-time Pro Bowler. The Cardinals acquired him for a third-round pick in 2021.

Cardinals CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Mullen was traded to the Cardinals just before the season for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023.

He was drafted by the Raiders in the second round in 2019 and was a starter for all three seasons he was there. He had four interceptions, 28 pass breakups and 134 total tackles for them.

He might play on Sunday. He has been limited by a toe injury and has not yet made his Cardinals debut.

Raiders DE Chandler Jones

Jones was with the Cardinals from 2016-2021 but left in free agency to sign with the Raiders.

He is the Cardinals’ franchise all-time leader in sacks.

Raiders CB Javelin Guidry

Guidry barely got to be a Cardinal.

The Cardinals got him on a waiver claim after final cuts but was waived before the Cardinals’ Week 1 game. The Raiders claimed him.

