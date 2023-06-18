Cardinals’ O-line ranked 31st in league

With any offseason rankings that have come out in 2023, the Arizona Cardinals are, almost without fail, at the bottom or near the bottom of them.

That trend continues.

Pro Football Focus ranked the 32 NFL teams’ projected offensive lines and the Cardinals are not dead last but are second-to-last.

They list left tackle D.J. Humphries as the team’s best lineman, noting he did not allow a sack before going down with a back injury.

They project rookie Paris Johnson as the starting left guard. However, he has been practicing at right tackle.

That would push Kelvin Beachum into a competition for a swing tackle position or guard.

At left guard, it could be rookie Jon Gaines, Jones or one of the team’s offseason signings — Dennis Daley or Elijah Wilkinson.

