Cardinals bust Robert Nkemdiche gets another shot, signs with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche on Thursday.

It took three years for 2016 first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche to flash something for the Arizona Cardinals - last year, he 4.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in 10 games.

But no sooner did he start playing well did Nkemdiche suffer a torn ACL on December 9. A bad break on its own, but Nkemdiche didn’t handle it well: the Cardinals cut him on July 27 after showing up to training camp out of shape.

He also was arrested on June 6 for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Nkemdiche gets another chance

But Nkemdiche is getting another chance.

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins announced they’ve signed Nkemdiche and immediately placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list. NFL Network reported it is a one-year, $1.16 million contract.

Placing Nkemdiche on PUP list may be related to his continued recovery from the torn ACL, but also to allow him to get into better shape. As long as Nkemdiche is on active/PUP, he can begin practicing at any time.

If he doesn’t begin practicing before the regular season starts, he can be placed on the reserve/PUP list which means Nkemdiche won’t be available for the first six weeks.

His former teammate at Ole Miss, Dolphins’ tackle Laremy Tunsil, was reportedly a big advocate for Nkemdiche joining Miami.