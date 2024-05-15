Cardinals 2024 schedule release leaks, rumors

The NFL and the Arizona Cardinals will release their full 2024 regular-season schedule at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time). Before then, there will be leaks and rumors.

We know the Cardinals will not have an international game.

Below are some rumors and leaks that have come before the official release.

These are the Cardinals’ 2024 opponents:

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Commanders Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

Cardinals 2024 schedule leaks, rumors.

