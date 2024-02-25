When is the Carabao Cup final? Kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

Liverpool and Chelsea go head to head for the first silverware of the season as Wembley hosts the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

In a repeat of the 2022 final, which Liverpool won on penalties following an epic shoot-out, Jurgen Klopp can ensure his final season with the Reds ends with a trophy as Liverpool look to win a record-extending 12th League Cup. The Reds are also involved in the Premier League title race, and are still going in the FA Cup and Europa League too, but have been hit by injuries ahead of the Wembley showpiece.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have responded well to their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool last month, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side earning a point at Manchester City last weekend. The Blues are looking to win their first domestic trophy since 2018 after losing three Wembley finals in a row - including both Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals to Liverpool on penalties two years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup final and get the latest odds on Liverpool vs Chelsea, here.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

Liverpool vs Chelsea will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday 25 February at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts from 2pm on Main Event and from 2:30pm on Sky Sports Football.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Mauricio Pochettino makes no changes to the Chelsea line-up that faced Manchester City last time out and earned a 1-1 in the Premier League. The Blues are clicking and should have a strong chance of taking the game to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile makes two changes to the Liverpool side that defeated Luton last time out. Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez are replaced with Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson.

The big news is that Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are not fit to play any part in the game.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Odds

Chelsea: 9/4

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 23/20

Prediction

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Liverpool win on penalties)