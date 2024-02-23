Mohamed Salah injury update as Liverpool made to wait ahead of Carabao Cup final

Mohamed Salah faces a late fitness test ahead of the Carabao Cup final with the Liverpool forward yet to have been ruled out of the Wembley clash against Chelsea.

Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai will also be assessed ahead of Sunday’s showpiece.

“Dom, Darwin and Mo we have to really see,” Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders said.

“We have two more days, so at the last minute we will check if they can be there.”

Salah returned from a hamstring injury to score in Liverpool’s win at Brentford last weekend.

But the club’s top scorer was then ruled out of Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Luton.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and goalkeeper Alisson were already ruled out of the Wembley final.

Lijnders confirmed Alexander-Arnold, Jones and Alisson will not be back until after March’s international break, with Jota out for a longer spell.

