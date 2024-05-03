Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: All the Ways to Stream the PPV Boxing Match Live From Anywhere

Boxing fans will be tuned in to Sin City for Cinco de Mayo weekend as Canelo Alvarez and Jamie Munguia take the ring at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (May 4).

Canelo, 33, will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against fellow Mexico native and undefeated junior middleweight champion, Jaime Munguia, 27.

Keep reading for ways to stream live, from anywhere.

Alvarez vs. Munguía: Fight Card, Where to Watch

Where can you stream the Alvarez vs. Munguía fight? The fight will be available on DAZN, PPV, and Prime Video.

Fight night is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. But you’ll have to wait a few hours for the main event. Ring walks start at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

How much does the fight cost? The Alvarez vs. Munguía fight is available for $89.99 on DAZN, Prime Video and PPV. For fans streaming internationally, use ExpressVPN to access certain platforms from outside of the U.S. (not including DAZN).

Read on for more viewing details.

How to Watch on Prime Video

Prime Video’s fight coverage will start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Saturday. Click below to order the fight and save to your watchlist to stream live on Saturday.

How to Watch on PPV.com

The fight will stream live on PPV.com at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Fight coverage will include an exclusive, live commentary from Jim Lampley, Dan Canobbio, Chris Algieri and Lance Pugmir.

How to Watch on DAZN

The fight will be available to stream in over 200 countries via DAZN PPV.

DAZN offers access to 150+ live boxing matches and MMA fights, in addition to live replays, documentaries and archival fights. You can subscribe for free for the first month.

DAZN is available to stream through the app and online at DAZN.com. The DAZN app is available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, LG TV, Samsung Smart TV, SmartCast, iPhone, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation 5, Roku and more.

Who else is on the fight card for this weekend? The schedule includes Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana, Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno and Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre.

